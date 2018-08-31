Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.76 ($34.61).

PSM stock opened at €22.58 ($26.26) on Friday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1 year low of €24.58 ($28.58) and a 1 year high of €41.77 ($48.57).

Prosiebensat 1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

