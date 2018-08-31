Prudential plc (PRU) Insider James Turner Sells 1,473 Shares

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.55), for a total value of £25,748.04 ($33,214.71).

James Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 9th, James Turner bought 11 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,768 ($22.81) per share, with a total value of £194.48 ($250.88).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,738 ($22.42) on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,612.14 ($20.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,992.50 ($25.70).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.67 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Prudential from GBX 2,400 ($30.96) to GBX 2,600 ($33.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.50) price objective (down from GBX 1,899 ($24.50)) on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,250 ($29.02) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 2,270 ($29.28) price objective on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,164.53 ($27.92).

About Prudential

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

