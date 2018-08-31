Prudential (PRU) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,600 at Berenberg Bank

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,400 ($30.96) to GBX 2,600 ($33.54) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, May 4th. HSBC reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.41) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,899 ($24.50) target price (down previously from GBX 1,899 ($24.50)) on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,250 ($29.02) to GBX 2,275 ($29.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 2,250 ($29.02) to GBX 2,275 ($29.35) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,164.53 ($27.92).

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,744 ($22.50) on Thursday. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,612.14 ($20.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,992.50 ($25.70).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a GBX 15.67 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 1,473 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,748 ($22.55), for a total value of £25,748.04 ($33,214.71). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32 shares of company stock valued at $57,623.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

