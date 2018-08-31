Pure Gold Mining Inc (PGM) Director Purchases C$28,000.00 in Stock

Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) Director Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00.

Mark Gerard O’dea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 27th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 75,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,000.00.

On Monday, June 25th, Mark Gerard O’dea acquired 60,000 shares of Pure Gold Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.57. The company had a trading volume of 170,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,625. Pure Gold Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Pure Gold Mining

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,718 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

