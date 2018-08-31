Pure Storage (PSTG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Pure Storage reported stellar second-quarter results. Robust business fundamentals and strong go-to-market strategies are key catalysts. Moreover, Gartner has placed Pure Storage “as a leader in their Magic Quadrant” for the fifth consecutive year. Further, it continues to gain from adoption of its strong product portfolio including the likes of FlashArray and FlashBlade. Additionally, the company’s data platform for cloud is gaining traction. The transition to cloud-capable storage for data integrity and predictive analytics bodes well for Pure Storage. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. Expanding customer base is a positive. Further, strengthening partnership with NVIDIA is likely to bolster its growth prospects and expand product offerings. However, increasing competition from established storage players like HPE and NetApp is a major concern. Also, lack of big international customers is a headwind.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSTG. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $26.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 1.12. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.32 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $3,229,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $2,902,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,928,106 shares of company stock worth $162,946,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,904,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,247,000. AO Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 7.1% during the first quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 545,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 65.2% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

