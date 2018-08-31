Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp Raised by Analyst (HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of HighPoint Resources in a report released on Monday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.42 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HPR has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 target price on shares of HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 3.32. HighPoint Resources has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

In other HighPoint Resources news, COO Paul W. Geiger III acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Starzer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $398,400 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 97.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

