Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Lifted by Analyst

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 88.05%. The business had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital set a $45.00 target price on Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $16.43 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,346,000 after buying an additional 55,829 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $3,868,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,615 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $293,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 224.30%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

