Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Issued By Wedbush (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $33.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $964.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.98 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.65%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 99.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 8,666 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $197,151.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,286.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,297,348 shares of company stock worth $80,736,891 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

