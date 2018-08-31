Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Ikkuma Resources Corp Reduced by Beacon Securities (IKM)

Ikkuma Resources Corp (CVE:IKM) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Ikkuma Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 27th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Ikkuma Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Ikkuma Resources (CVE:IKM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.04. Ikkuma Resources had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of C$24.67 million during the quarter.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ikkuma Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.45 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th.

Shares of IKM stock opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. Ikkuma Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$0.73.

About Ikkuma Resources

Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.

