Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for Tailored Brands Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TLRD)

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tailored Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 488.59%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TLRD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Tailored Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tailored Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

TLRD opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.32, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Tailored Brands has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Tailored Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Tailored Brands by 94.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dinesh S. Lathi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,757 shares in the company, valued at $535,217.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Tailored Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Tailored Brands Company Profile

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

