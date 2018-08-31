Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) Director R. H. Seale Sells 34,899 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Director R. H. Seale sold 34,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $2,216,435.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,406.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 6.00. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -130.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Q2 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Craig Hallum set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Q2 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Q2 to $67.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Q2 by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Q2 by 150.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 13.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Q2 by 13.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

