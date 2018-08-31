Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Atossa Genetics Inc Boosted by Analyst (ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Atossa Genetics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research analyst G. Zeng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Atossa Genetics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($4.08) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.81) EPS.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($2.53).

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATOS. ValuEngine raised shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $10.00 price target on shares of Atossa Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th.

ATOS stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Atossa Genetics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

