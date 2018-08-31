Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. Cut by Analyst (OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) – Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 13th. KeyCorp set a $13.00 price target on Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.52 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 668.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 432,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 778.5% in the first quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 531,700 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $192,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 41.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth $2,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin, and Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 502,660 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 312.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

