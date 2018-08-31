Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Kistler now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2018 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. KLR Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.57.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 23,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 259.3% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,690 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

