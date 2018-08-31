Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc Increased by Oppenheimer (DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report released on Thursday, August 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of DKS opened at $36.19 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $23.88 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

