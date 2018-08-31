Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for J M Smucker Co Lowered by Analyst (SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for J M Smucker in a research note issued on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Jagdale now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J M Smucker’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 target price on J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,767,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,967,000 after acquiring an additional 108,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $108,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,231.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Dunaway sold 10,354 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total value of $1,098,973.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,405.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.