Qiagen NV (QGEN) Receives $36.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Commerzbank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

QGEN stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.90. 12,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,999. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.89 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.85%. equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Qiagen by 22.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,466,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 15.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,641,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,034,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

