Qora (QORA) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Qora (CURRENCY:QORA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Qora has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Qora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00004860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qora has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Qora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qora Profile

QORA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. Qora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Qora is qora.org. Qora’s official Twitter account is @qoracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Qora is forum.qora.tech.

Buying and Selling Qora

Qora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

