Qorvo (QRVO) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Qorvo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.7454970197675 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qorvo to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Qorvo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

QRVO stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $692.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 4,916 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $420,318.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,952 shares in the company, valued at $4,698,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,094 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $166,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,921. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,747 shares of company stock worth $2,726,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

