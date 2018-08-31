Quaker Chemical Corp (KWR) Director Donald R. Caldwell Sells 521 Shares

Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) Director Donald R. Caldwell sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $92,342.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,347.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.59. The company had a trading volume of 811 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.34. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 52 week low of $134.91 and a 52 week high of $180.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $221.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.72 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 38.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KWR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

