Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Quality Care Properties were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quality Care Properties during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Quality Care Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quality Care Properties by 25.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quality Care Properties by 158.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quality Care Properties during the first quarter worth $233,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Quality Care Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

NYSE QCP opened at $20.74 on Friday. Quality Care Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Quality Care Properties Profile

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

