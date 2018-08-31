Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 9,485 Shares of Graco Inc. (GGG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,485 shares during the quarter. Graco comprises about 3.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Graco were worth $12,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 51.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $49.00 price target on shares of Graco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 32,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $1,506,978.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,251 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,691.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Graco had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 15th were given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.06%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

