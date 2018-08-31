Quantum (QAU) Price Reaches $0.0854 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0854 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular exchanges including Gatehub, IDEX, HitBTC and CoinEx Market. Over the last week, Quantum has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $53,709.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00286284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00155543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035573 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00010971 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Quantum’s genesis date was April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 239,775,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org.

Quantum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx Market, Gatehub and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

