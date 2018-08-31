Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ra Pharmaceuticals earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.7323190437272 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have weighed in on RARX shares. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ra Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.27. 9,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,455. The stock has a market cap of $358.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.90. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

