RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.25% of RadNet worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDNT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. RadNet Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $661.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.32.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 912,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,652.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $676,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

