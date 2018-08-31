Randgold Resources (GOLD) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Desjardins raised Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Scotiabank set a $98.00 price objective on Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randgold Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

GOLD stock opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. Randgold Resources has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of -0.12.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter. research analysts predict that Randgold Resources will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Randgold Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

