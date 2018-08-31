Randgold Resources (RRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Randgold Resources (LON:RRS) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,000 ($77.40) price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Randgold Resources to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Numis Securities cut shares of Randgold Resources to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 8,000 ($103.20) to GBX 6,000 ($77.40) in a report on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Randgold Resources from GBX 7,000 ($90.30) to GBX 6,350 ($81.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,073.08 ($91.24).

RRS opened at GBX 5,074 ($65.45) on Wednesday. Randgold Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,760 ($74.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,255 ($106.49).

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

