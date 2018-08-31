Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 20,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Range Resources worth $6,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Range Resources by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 152,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 41,846 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,340 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 53,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

In related news, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $67,160.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,469.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RRC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. Range Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Range Resources had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

