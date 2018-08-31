Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 486 Shares of PVH Corp (PVH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 3,741.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $180,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $176.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group began coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

PVH opened at $141.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.88. PVH Corp has a one year low of $120.91 and a one year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The textile maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

