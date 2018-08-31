Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $621,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (PJP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJP. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000.

PJP stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.29.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

