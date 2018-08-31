Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 46,958 Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) by 57.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 46,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $205,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 11.4% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 82.7% during the first quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 44,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,178 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the second quarter worth $869,000.

Shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $18.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

