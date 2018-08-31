Reading International, Inc. Class B (RDIB) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.08

News headlines about Reading International, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:RDIB) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reading International, Inc. Class B earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8844524075401 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RDIB stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.80. 1,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553. Reading International, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Reading International, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

