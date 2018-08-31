Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $231,268.00

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 31st. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $14.25 million and $231,268.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges including Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Binance and TDAX. During the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001072 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Switcheo Network, TDAX and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

