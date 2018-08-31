Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) Position Raised by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 32,517 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Renewable Energy Group worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 81.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5,920.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 144,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.32. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $580.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. equities analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 13,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $280,447.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGI. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 target price on Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

