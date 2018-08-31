Replimune Group (REPL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.78 EPS

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.78), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Replimune Group stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. Replimune Group has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on REPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv Gp L.P. Omega acquired 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery acquired 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

