Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tellurian Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TELL)

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tellurian in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 million.

TELL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $103,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 44.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.