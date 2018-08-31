Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hain Celestial Group Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (HAIN)

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 28th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Hain Celestial Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,777,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,568,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 29.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,198,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,335 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,460,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,150,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,955,000 after purchasing an additional 315,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Hain Celestial Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,887,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,539,000 after purchasing an additional 349,809 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

