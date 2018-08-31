Restaurant Group (RTN) Given Buy Rating at Numis Securities

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.55) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 220 ($2.84) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 316.25 ($4.08).

LON:RTN opened at GBX 280.04 ($3.61) on Friday. Restaurant Group has a one year low of GBX 229.20 ($2.96) and a one year high of GBX 381.70 ($4.92).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

