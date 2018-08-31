Retrophin (RTRX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RTRX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of Retrophin stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.03. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm had revenue of $41.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Retrophin will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

