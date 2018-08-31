Reviewing Endava (DAVA) & NTT DATA Corp/ADR (NTDTY)

Endava (OTCMKTS: NTDTY) and NTT DATA Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Endava and NTT DATA Corp/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NTT DATA Corp/ADR $19.12 billion 0.95 $523.55 million $0.51 25.47

NTT DATA Corp/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Endava.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and NTT DATA Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava N/A N/A N/A NTT DATA Corp/ADR 2.76% 8.76% 3.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Endava and NTT DATA Corp/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 2 0 2.40 NTT DATA Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endava currently has a consensus target price of $28.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.58%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endava is more favorable than NTT DATA Corp/ADR.

Dividends

NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Endava does not pay a dividend. NTT DATA Corp/ADR pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

NTT DATA Corp/ADR beats Endava on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services which involves collaborations with its clients. The firm works with finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, technology, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NTT DATA Corp/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, and Global. It offers business consulting services, such as business strategy, business process optimization, and organizational change management; and IT consulting services, including IT strategy and governance, information and knowledge management, and program management office consulting services. The company also provides architecture strategy and design, application development and system integration, quality assurance and testing, application management and outsourcing, legacy modernization, mobility, and online services; embedded and real-time systems; and application development technologies. In addition, it offers enterprise application services comprising SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft application services; and enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, business intelligence, and enterprise portal solutions. Further, the company provides business intelligence; analytics, predictive analytics, and data mining; enterprise performance management; big data; governance, risk, and compliance; information management; and data warehousing and data management services. Additionally, it offers infrastructure services, which include data center, IT security, application hosting, network, service desk support, contact center management, remote infrastructure management, and desktop services; and business process and infrastructure management outsourcing services. The company was formerly known as NTT Data Communications Systems Corporation and changed its name to NTT DATA Corporation in 1996. NTT DATA Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Corporation is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

