Reviewing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) and Affymax (AFFY)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: AFFY) and Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Affymax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals $128.37 million 18.68 -$91.24 million ($1.07) -21.15 Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affymax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Affymax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Affymax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. Given Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Affymax.

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affymax has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and Affymax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals -41.24% -27.71% -19.34% Affymax N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals beats Affymax on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer; ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company sells its drugs through group purchasing organizations, wholesalers, and directly in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Affymax Company Profile

Affymax, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.