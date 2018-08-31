Reviewing Texas Instruments (TXN) and Daqo New Energy (DQ)

Texas Instruments (NYSE: DQ) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Instruments and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 1 11 14 0 2.50 Daqo New Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $121.29, suggesting a potential upside of 7.74%. Daqo New Energy has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.87%. Given Daqo New Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and Daqo New Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.96 billion 7.32 $3.68 billion $4.28 26.30 Daqo New Energy $352.85 million 1.05 $92.84 million $8.50 4.13

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy. Daqo New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Texas Instruments pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Daqo New Energy does not pay a dividend. Texas Instruments pays out 57.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Instruments has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 28.08% 46.80% 28.24% Daqo New Energy 28.32% 23.80% 13.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Daqo New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Texas Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Daqo New Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in amplifier, data converter, interface product, motor drive, clock, and sensing product end-markets; and integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment to sense, connect, log, and transfer data; and digital signal and applications processors for mathematical computations and specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, principally industrial and automotive. The company also provides DLP products, primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as online. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.