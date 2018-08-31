Rex Energy (REXX) Price Target Cut to $0.05 by Analysts at S&P Equity Research

Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) had its price objective lowered by S&P Equity Research from $0.07 to $0.05 in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of REXX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 975,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,219. Rex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $5.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86.

Get Rex Energy alerts:

About Rex Energy

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.