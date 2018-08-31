Rhumbline Advisers Buys 676 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $6,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1,933.8% during the second quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 45.1% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at about $245,000.

NYSE DY opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.15 and a 1 year high of $123.99.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.51 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.44%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

