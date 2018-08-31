Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Acquires 3,070 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 236.0% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 68,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 47,922 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 22.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $1,357,580.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

