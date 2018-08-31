Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,771,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,593 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 39.4% during the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $384,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 254.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,491,000 after purchasing an additional 443,624 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,037,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,091,000 after purchasing an additional 398,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4,624.1% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 306,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,453,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $1,906,542.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,329.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $454,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,184. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.55.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

