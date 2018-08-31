Richoux Group Plc (RIC) Insider Salvatore Diliberto Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Richoux Group Plc (LON:RIC) insider Salvatore Diliberto acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £120,000 ($154,798.76).

RIC stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday. Richoux Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.28 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 29 ($0.37).

Richoux Group (LON:RIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported GBX (3.90) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter. Richoux Group had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 38.45%.

Richoux Group Company Profile

Richoux Group plc operates restaurants in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Diners, Richoux, and Italian. It operates 17 restaurants under the Richoux, Villagio, Friendly Phil's, and The Broadwick brands. The company was formerly known as Gourmet Holdings plc and changed its name to Richoux Group plc in July 2008.

