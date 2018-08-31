RingCentral Inc (RNG) COO Sells $665,140.84 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) COO David Sipes sold 7,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total value of $665,140.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,588,925.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Sipes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $754,509.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, David Sipes sold 9,300 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.71, for a total value of $722,703.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $92.45 on Friday. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $160.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.71 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RingCentral to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on RingCentral from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on RingCentral from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on RingCentral to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 604.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 376,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 322,707 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in RingCentral by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 175,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 101,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 1,028.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,764,000 after purchasing an additional 623,790 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications and collaboration primarily in the United States. The company's products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, and enterprise-grade communications and collaboration solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses, which require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with additional text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that offers Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine.

