Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 544,613 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,878 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $23,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 478,673 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.65.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 490,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

