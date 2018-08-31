Riverhead Capital Management LLC Sells 6,459 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.02, for a total transaction of $319,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,775.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total value of $132,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,427 shares of company stock worth $74,564,210 in the last three months. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $274.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

ORLY opened at $329.53 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $335.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 229.48% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.